Chaffetz rips ‘woke crowd’ criticizing Canadian truckers: ‘Shame on you’

by

Fox News published this video item, entitled “Chaffetz rips ‘woke crowd’ criticizing Canadian truckers: ‘Shame on you’” – below is their description.

Former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz discusses Canada’s crackdown on the truckers’ protest.

Fox News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Fox News

Fox News is an American multinational conservative cable news television channel. It is owned by Fox News Media, which itself is owned by the Fox Corporation. The channel broadcasts primarily from studios at 1211 Avenue of the Americas in New York City.

Recent from Fox News:

Explosions rock Ukraine’s capital Kyiv triggering air raid sirens

Category: News

Tucker: This is what Biden left unsaid last night

Category: News

Jesse Watters: These are the actions of a terrorist

Category: News

In This Story: Utah

Utah is a state in the western United States.

The territory of modern Utah has been inhabited by various indigenous groups for thousands of years, including the ancient Puebloans, the Navajo, and the Ute. The Spanish were the first Europeans to arrive in the mid-16th century, though the region’s difficult geography and climate made it a peripheral part of New Spain and later Mexico.

Disputes between the dominant Mormon community and the federal government delayed Utah’s admission as a state; only after the outlawing of polygamy was it admitted as the 45th, in 1896.

A little more than half of all Utahns are Mormons, the vast majority of whom are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), which has its world headquarters in Salt Lake City. Utah is the only state where most of the population belongs to a single church. The LDS Church greatly influences Utahn culture, politics, and daily life, though since the 1990s the state has become more religiously diverse as well as secular.

The state has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, and mining and a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.

A 2012 Gallup national survey found Utah overall to be the “best state to live in the future” based on 13 forward-looking measurements including various economic, lifestyle, and health-related outlook metrics.

4 Recent Items: Utah

JAZZ at SUNS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | February 27, 2022

Category: NBA

Donovan Mitchell MAKES IT RAIN with 6 3PM ☔ Ties franchise-record streak for 5+ 3PM in a game

Category: Sport

Lawmakers respond to Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

Category: News

Biden’s rhetoric on ‘race and gender’ undermines SCOTUS nominee: Sen. Lee

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....