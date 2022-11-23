7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “CFMEU wants federal government to ban engineered stone | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Tradies are pleading for a government ban on artificial stone benchtops because the silica dust is making them sick. Almost 600 Australians have been diagnosed with lung disease after working with the material. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

