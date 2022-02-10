CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “CEO confidence slips amid inflation, labor shortages and omicron variant” – below is their description.
Roger Ferguson, distinguished fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and former CEO of TIAA, joins CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ to break down the results from the latest survey on corporate confidence.CNBC Television YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.