Cctv shows moment blast struck central street of istanbul

A fatal explosion has struck central Istanbul, killing at least six and injuring at least 53, on Sunday, 13 November.

A fatal explosion has struck central Istanbul, killing at least six and injuring at least 53, on Sunday, 13 November.

This video circulating on social media purports to show the moment of the blast on Istiklal Avenue, a busy pedestrian street.

Turkish president Erdogan described the attack as having the “scent of terror,” and said it was likely an attack.

Ali Yerlikaya, Istanbul’s governor, confirmed the updated casualty toll and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

