CCTV released of suspect after box of faeces left outside MP’s office

by
Police are hunting this woman after a small box of human faeces was left outside an MP's office.

Police are hunting this woman after a small box of human faeces was left outside an MP’s office.

The “offensive item” was found outside Siobhan Baillie’s constituency office in Stroud, Gloucestershire Constabulary say.

Officers would now like to speak to the woman shown – dressed in pink trousers – in connection with alleged harassment of the Tory MP.

CCTV footage shows the woman walking towards Mrs Baillie’s office, police say.







