Fox News published this video item, entitled “CBP’s Chris Magnus is a ‘scapegoat’ for the Biden admin: Tom Homan” – below is their description.

Fox News contributors Tom Homan and Sara Carter react to reports President Biden’s top border official Chris Magnus resigned after being ordered to quit or be fired on ‘Lawrence Jones Cross Country.’ Fox News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.