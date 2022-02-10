Cawthorn’s attorney responds to efforts to bar lawmaker from office

The North Carolina State Board of Elections said it has the power to block GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) from running for reelection over his role in the January 6 insurrection. Cawthorn’s attorney James Bopp Jr. joins New Day to discuss. #CNN #News

