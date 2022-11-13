NBC News published this video item, entitled “Cassidy: ‘I’m Going To Support Mitch’ McConnell” – below is their description.

During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) says he believes Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will continue to be the leader of the Republicans in the Senate going forward, despite some pushback in the party. NBC News YouTube Channel

