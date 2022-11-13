Cassidy: ‘I’m Going To Support Mitch’ McConnell

by
Cassidy: 'i'm going to support mitch' mcconnell

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Cassidy: ‘I’m Going To Support Mitch’ McConnell” – below is their description.

During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) says he believes Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will continue to be the leader of the Republicans in the Senate going forward, despite some pushback in the party.

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

Watch Pelosi’s Full Speech Announcing She Will Not Seek Re-Election To Leadership

Category: News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Announces She Will Step Down As Democratic Leader

Category: News

Morning News NOW Full Broadcast – Nov. 17

Category: Media, News

In This Story: Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell is an American politician currently serving as Kentucky’s senior United States senator and as Senate majority leader.

2 Recent Items: Mitch McConnell

Chuck Todd: GOP Sticks With Old Leadership Despite Disappointing Midterms

Category: News

McConnell reelected as Senate leader despite leadership challenge

Category: News

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

Watch Pelosi’s Full Speech Announcing She Will Not Seek Re-Election To Leadership

Category: News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Announces She Will Step Down As Democratic Leader

Category: News

In This Story: Republicans

The Republican Party, sometimes also referred to as the GOP (Grand Old Party), is one of the two major contemporary political parties in the United States, along with its main, historic rival, the Democratic Party.

It was founded on 20th March 1854 and has its contemporary headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States. The present leadership is Ronna McDaniel (chairwoman).

2 Recent Items: Republicans

Nancy Pelosi steps down as Democratic leader after losing House

Category: News

What US midterms tell us about Trump and America’s future – expert explains

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.