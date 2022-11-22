ABC News published this video item, entitled “Cases involving former President Trump play out in 4 different courts | ABCNL” – below is their description.

ABC News investigative reporter Katherine Faulders and legal contributor Kim Wehle examine four cases, including classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, involving former President Donald Trump.

