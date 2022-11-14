Carlos Giménez: Republicans need to ‘coalesce’ around Kevin McCarthy for Speaker

Carlos giménez: republicans need to 'coalesce' around kevin mccarthy for speaker

Fox News published this video item, entitled “Carlos Giménez: Republicans need to ‘coalesce’ around Kevin McCarthy for Speaker” – below is their description.

Florida Rep. Carlos Giménez joins ‘Sunday Night in America’ to discuss Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio’s reelections, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid to be the next House speaker.

