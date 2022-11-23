Car bomb attack kills 1, injures 31 in Thailand

Car bomb attack kills 1, injures 31 in thailand

At least one person died and 31 others were injured when a car bomb exploded inside a police compound in southern Thailand. A single perpetrator dressed as a police officer parked the car with explosives inside the compound, according to a police statement.

About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

