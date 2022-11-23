CGTN published this video item, entitled “Car bomb attack kills 1, injures 31 in Thailand” – below is their description.
At least one person died and 31 others were injured when a car bomb exploded inside a police compound in southern Thailand. A single perpetrator dressed as a police officer parked the car with explosives inside the compound, according to a police statement.
