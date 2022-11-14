Global News published this video item, entitled “Canadian soldier from Calgary identified 100+ years after his death in WWI” – below is their description.

As we honour our war heroes this month, we also remember the many fallen soldiers who were never buried in marked graves.

There are more than 27,000 Canadian service members who are still considered missing from the First and Second World Wars and the Korean conflicts. But as skeletal remains are recovered, there’s a team of forensic anthropologists who are piecing together who they were and where they came from.

Heather Yourex-West has the story of one man from Calgary who went missing more than a century ago.

