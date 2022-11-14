Canadian soldier from Calgary identified 100+ years after his death in WWI

by
Canadian soldier from calgary identified 100+ years after his death in wwi

Global News published this video item, entitled “Canadian soldier from Calgary identified 100+ years after his death in WWI” – below is their description.

As we honour our war heroes this month, we also remember the many fallen soldiers who were never buried in marked graves.

There are more than 27,000 Canadian service members who are still considered missing from the First and Second World Wars and the Korean conflicts. But as skeletal remains are recovered, there’s a team of forensic anthropologists who are piecing together who they were and where they came from.

Heather Yourex-West has the story of one man from Calgary who went missing more than a century ago.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews

Global News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recent from Global News:

Alberta premier, health minister announce Alberta Health Services reform | LIVE

Category: News

Buffalo blizzard: New York governor warns of “major storm,” declaring local states of emergency

Category: News

Canada’s economic development minister makes job announcement in tech sector | LIVE

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.