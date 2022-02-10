Canada’s trucker protests find international copycats | DW News

Around 100 anti-vaccine activists are blocking a key bridge linking Canada and the US. The drivers are refusing to move until the government scraps a rule requiring them to be fully vaccinated before entering Canada.

Truckers in Canada are also still camped out in the capital Ottawa. What began as a protest against vaccine mandates has become a rally against Coronavirus restriction and has attracted far-right extremists. But in a country where over 80 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, the protests are not proving popular.

