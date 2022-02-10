Canada’s truck blockade is causing supply chain concerns. Here’s why

by

CNN published this video item, entitled “Canada’s truck blockade is causing supply chain concerns. Here’s why” – below is their description.

The trucker protests in Canada continue. It’s starting to worry officials on both sides of the border, who say blocking a key trade route between the US and Canada could lead to higher prices. #CNN #News

CNN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CNN

The video item below is a piece of English language content from CNN. CNN is an American news-based pay television channel owned by CNN Worldwide, a unit of the WarnerMedia News & Sports division of AT&T-owned WarnerMedia. CNN was founded in 1980 by American media proprietor Ted Turner as a 24-hour cable news channel.

Recent from CNN:

Journalism in perilous times of the world/CITIZEN BY CNN

Category: News

‘We walked 8 miles with a newborn’: US couple describes their dangerous escape from Ukraine

Category: News

‘He has no idea what’s coming’: Biden sends message to Putin

Category: News

In This Story: Canada

Canada is a country in the northern part of North America. It extends from the Atlantic to the Pacific and northward into the Arctic Ocean, covering 9.98 million square kilometres (3.85 million square miles), making it the world’s second-largest country by total area.

Its southern and western border with the United States, stretching 8,891 kilometres (5,525 mi), is the world’s longest bi-national land border. Canada’s capital is Ottawa, and its three largest metropolitan areas are Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Various Indigenous peoples inhabited what is now Canada for thousands of years before European colonization. The Canada Act 1982, which severed the vestiges of legal dependence on the British Parliament. Canada is a parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy in the Westminster tradition, with a monarch and a prime minister who serves as the chair of the Cabinet and head of government.

As a highly developed country, Canada has the seventeenth-highest nominal per-capita income globally as well as the thirteenth-highest ranking in the Human Development Index. Its advanced economy is the tenth-largest in the world, relying chiefly upon its abundant natural resources and well-developed international trade networks.

2 Recent Items: Canada

What are Canada’s next steps in Russia-Ukraine war?

Category: News

Global National: March 2, 2022 | Destruction deepens in Ukraine as Russia escalates invasion

Category: News

In This Story: supply chain

In commerce, a supply chain is a system of organizations, people, activities, information, and resources involved in supplying a product or service to a consumer.

2 Recent Items: supply chain

U.S. SBA Administrator talks small business investment, PPP fraud, and supply chains

Category: Business

The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on global supply chains: Analyst

Category: Business

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....