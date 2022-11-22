Canada’s Iranian community permeated with sense of uncertainty

Canada's iranian community permeated with sense of uncertainty

CBC News published this video item, entitled "Canada's Iranian community permeated with sense of uncertainty"

Members of Canada’s largest Iranian community react to the ongoing violence in Iran as security forces intensify their crackdown. The latest reports say at least 13 people have been killed in the Kurdish region of Iran as security forces use live ammunition to quell anti-government demonstrations that started following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September.

