CBC News published this video item, entitled “Canada’s inflation rate jumps to 31-year high of 6.7%” – below is their description.
Canada’s inflation rate rose to 6.7 per cent in March, far more than economists were expecting. It is the highest year-over-year increase in the cost of living since the GST was created in 1991.
CBC News YouTube Channel
About This Source - CBC News
CBC News is the division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the news gathering and production of news programs on the corporation’s English-language operations, namely CBC Television, CBC Radio, CBC News Network, and CBC.ca.
CBC News is the largest news broadcaster in Canada. It frequently collaborates with its French-language counterpart, Radio-Canada Info, although the two are organizationally separate.
In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.