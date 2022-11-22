Canada to announce more provinces be subject to federal carbon price plan | LIVE

by
Canada to announce more provinces be subject to federal carbon price plan | live

Global News published this video item, entitled "Canada to announce more provinces be subject to federal carbon price plan | LIVE"

Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday regarding the federal carbon pricing plan.

Guilbeault is expected to announce that three Atlantic provinces will be subject to the federal consumer carbon price next summer, with their residents getting the quarterly rebate cheques meant to prevent households from being worse off financially as a result of the program.

This comes after a review determined the provincial systems in Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia would no longer meet federal standards.

The three provinces were able to use a provincial pricing program since the national requirements took effect in 2019, but that will no longer be the case after stronger federal carbon-pricing rules kick in next year.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9296875/ottawa-carbon-price-atlantic-canada/

Global News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


