Global News published this video item, entitled “Canada starts Aeroplan fund to help fly in Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s war | FULL” – below is their description.

Canadians can now give cash or Aeroplan flight points to help bring Ukrainians fleeing the war with Russia to safety in Canada.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said during an announcement on Wednesday that the goal is to pay for flights to bring at least 10,000 Ukrainians and their families approved for travel to Canada. These would be on top of targeted chartered flights to bring Ukrainians to Canada announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this year.

More than 54,000 Ukrainians have already been approved to come to Canada for three years while they decide on their next steps.

With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than five million people have fled the country since Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24, the UN refugee agency reported Wednesday.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8772831/canada-aeroplan-fund-ukraine-russia-war/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#Ukraine #Canada #refugees #GlobalNews

Global News YouTube Channel