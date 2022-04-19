Canada imposes sanctions on Putin’s daughters, 12 other Russian associates: Trudeau

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Global News published this video item, entitled "Canada imposes sanctions on Putin's daughters, 12 other Russian associates: Trudeau"

Canada has placed sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters, who are suspected to be hiding their father’s wealth, as well as 12 other Russian associates.

“We continue to monitor the situation and co-ordinate actions to respond to Putin’s terrible, illegal invasion,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Global Affairs Canada said Tuesday the “close associates of the Russian regime,” includes Putin’s daughters Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova and other family members of Russian oligarchs.

The move comes after the U.S. sanctioned Putin’s daughters on April 6.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8769159/canada-sanctions-vladimir-putin-daughters/

Global News YouTube Channel

About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

