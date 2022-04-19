Global News published this video item, entitled “Canada imposes sanctions on Putin’s daughters, 12 other Russian associates: Trudeau” – below is their description.

Canada has placed sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters, who are suspected to be hiding their father’s wealth, as well as 12 other Russian associates.

“We continue to monitor the situation and co-ordinate actions to respond to Putin’s terrible, illegal invasion,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Global Affairs Canada said Tuesday the “close associates of the Russian regime,” includes Putin’s daughters Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova and other family members of Russian oligarchs.

The move comes after the U.S. sanctioned Putin’s daughters on April 6.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8769159/canada-sanctions-vladimir-putin-daughters/

