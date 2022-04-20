DW News published this video item, entitled “Can the West ever deal again with Vladimir Putin? | Conflict Zone” – below is their description.

Russian forces have begun the second phase of their war in Ukraine, with an expected push in the eastern Donbas region.

But Ukrainian officials said they are confident they can hold off the offensive.

DW’s Conflict Zone guest this week offers a unique perspective on the war and its consequences.

She’s Nina Khrushcheva, great-granddaughter of the former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. She joins host Tim Sebastian from New York, where she’s a professor of international affairs at the New School.

Khrushcheva has met Russian President Vladimir Putin. What was it that took him all the way to the most powerful office in Russia? And can the West ever deal again with him?

