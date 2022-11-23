Can England end Autumn series with a win over South Africa? |The Telegraph Rugby Podcast

by
Can england end autumn series with a win over south africa? |the telegraph rugby podcast

The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Can England end Autumn series with a win over South Africa? |The Telegraph Rugby Podcast” – below is their description.

Ben, Charlie and Charles get stuck into England’s clash with the Springboks this Saturday at Twickenham and in particular the role that Marcus Smith is likely to have a year on from winning the game for his side in the same fixture

The Telegraph YouTube Channel

