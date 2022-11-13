BBC News published this video item, entitled “Can AI-generated improvised comedy be funny? – BBC News” – below is their description.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being used in live comedy shows to make people laugh – so how does it work?

Improbotics is an improvised science comedy show using a chatbot alongside a human cast.

One of the actors works to type in the words spoken by the cast and manually selects the best response from a list of suggested next lines.

“Essentially you’re improvising with this really rogue element – somebody who can’t say yes to you,” said actor Sarah Castell.

In theory, if you give the chatbot a topic and a line of dialogue it should be able to give you something reasonable to say next.

This film is from Click – the BBC’s weekly technology show.

