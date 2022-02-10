Camilla ‘very honoured and very touched’ by future Queen Consort title

by

The Duchess of Cornwall has said she is "very honoured and very touched" to have been endorsed by the Queen as a future Queen Consort.

The Duchess of Cornwall has said she is “very honoured and very touched” to have been endorsed by the Queen as a future Queen Consort.

Camilla was visiting Nourish Hub, a community kitchen based in Notting Hill, west London, to mark its opening and as patron of the charity that runs it, UK Harvest, when she was asked by a guest how she felt about the title.

The Independent YouTube Channel

The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

In This Story: Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, GCVO, CSM, PC is a member of the British royal family. She is the second wife of Charles, Prince of Wales, heir apparent to the British throne. A second marriage for both of them, they married on 9 April 2005.

In This Story: London

London is the capital of England and the United Kingdom.

In This Story: The Queen

Elizabeth II is Queen of the United Kingdom and 15 other Commonwealth realms.

