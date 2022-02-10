The Independent published this video item, entitled “Camilla ‘very honoured and very touched’ by future Queen Consort title” – below is their description.

The Duchess of Cornwall has said she is “very honoured and very touched” to have been endorsed by the Queen as a future Queen Consort.

Camilla was visiting Nourish Hub, a community kitchen based in Notting Hill, west London, to mark its opening and as patron of the charity that runs it, UK Harvest, when she was asked by a guest how she felt about the title.

