Fox News published this video item, entitled “Byron Donalds responds to Trump, DeSantis 2024 rumor” – below is their description.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., joined ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss the rumor, the future of Congress, and where the GOP fell short in the midterm elections. Fox News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.