CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Bryn Talkington says to invest in energy and small caps amid inflation” – below is their description.

Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, joins the ‘Halftime Report’ to discuss where investors should put their money to work during inflationary periods. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.