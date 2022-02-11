Global News published this video item, entitled “Brush fire in California’s Laguna Beach prompts mandatory evacuations” – below is their description.

A large brush fire erupted in Laguna Beach early Thursday morning amid powerful Santa Ana winds, hot temperatures and dry conditions, forcing hundreds of evacuations.

The Emerald Fire was first reported at 4:09 a.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Video showed a wall of flames on the ridgeline above Emerald Bay, a gated community with dozens of large, multimillion-dollar homes.

In a news conference, OFCA Chief Brian Fennessy said the fire had burned 145 acres and was 5 per cent contained. No homes have been damaged and there were no injuries. Firefighters were making solid progress, Fennessy disclosed. There was no word on a cause.

