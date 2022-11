Fox News published this video item, entitled “Broadway blasted for allegedly ‘woke’ move” – below is their description.

Comedian Karith Foster weighs in on Dave Chappelle’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ appearance and discusses controversy brewing after a White ‘Lion King’ interpreter claims he was fired from Broadway because of his race. Fox News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.