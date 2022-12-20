British nurses walk out for 2nd historic day, threaten further strikes in pay dispute

by
Nurses in Britain went on strike for the second time this month on Tuesday, with their union threatening to escalate a dispute over pay by setting out further strike days if the government does not respond to their demands in 48 hours.

The job action by nearly 100,000 nurses is unprecedented in the union’s 106-year history. The government has offered nurses around four per cent and declined to discuss pay further, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying the nurses’ demand for a pay raise of five per cent plus inflation would equate to a 19 per cent hike and is unaffordable.

But the union’s chief, Pat Cullen, issued an ultimatum for Sunak to meet with her to negotiate and “stop hiding behind the media.”

With potential further strike action by nurses, and ambulance drivers and call handlers due to stage their own strike on Wednesday, Junior Health Minister Will Quince advised citizens not to undertake any “risky activity.”

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9357321/uk-sending-troops-union-ambulance-strike/

Global News YouTube Channel

In This Story: Inflation

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

In This Story: Rishi Sunak

Rish Sunak is a British Conservative Party MP, who was originally elected as a Member of Parliament in the Richmond (Yorks) constituency in 2015.

His father-in-law is billionaire founder of Indian IT giant, Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy.

Sunak experienced a meteoric rise, first to be selected for the “safest” Conservative seat in the UK, he would later become the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer in under five years.

Brief Biography Here.

