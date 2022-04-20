British couple help Ukrainian surrogate mother to a safe home in UK – BBC News

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
Heather and Mark Easton returned to the UK from Kyiv with baby Sophie two weeks before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.
Vita Lysenko had been the surrogate mother to their child and she and the couple had formed a close bond during the course of the surrogacy.
Vita and her own family fled to Belgium last week but do not have passports and have found getting visas “extremely difficult”, Mrs Easton said.
Vita and her family have now arrived safe in the UK thanks to help from Heather and Mark.
