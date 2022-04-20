BBC News published this video item, entitled “British couple help Ukrainian surrogate mother to a safe home in UK – BBC News” – below is their description.

Heather and Mark Easton returned to the UK from Kyiv with baby Sophie two weeks before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.

Vita Lysenko had been the surrogate mother to their child and she and the couple had formed a close bond during the course of the surrogacy.

Vita and her own family fled to Belgium last week but do not have passports and have found getting visas “extremely difficult”, Mrs Easton said.

Vita and her family have now arrived safe in the UK thanks to help from Heather and Mark.

BBC News YouTube Channel