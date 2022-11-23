Brian Sullivan’s RBI: Energy inflation’s impact on home heating costs

by
Brian sullivan's rbi: energy inflation's impact on home heating costs

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Brian Sullivan’s RBI: Energy inflation’s impact on home heating costs” – below is their description.

Brian Sullivan’s daily RBI segment on Worldwide Exchange focuses on the impact of rising energy prices on home heating costs.

CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CNBC Television

CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.

As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.

Recent from CNBC Television:

Dogecoin surges, and how the FTX scandal could affect Wall Street crypto adoption: CNBC Crypto World

Category: Cryptocurrency, Finance, Manufacturing, News

Apple iPhone 14 Pro faces delays over production shortages

Category: Manufacturing, News

Quadratic’s Nancy Davis offers her inflation playbook

Category: News

In This Story: Inflation

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

5 Recent Items: Inflation

Small Business Saturday goes a long way in ‘spurring local economies’: SBA Administrator

Category: Business, Finance

Will high inflation make Black Friday a bust? | The Fox News Rundown

Category: Manufacturing, Mergers & Acquisitions, News, Retail

Tucker Carlson: These are lunatic policies

Category: Energy, News

Nightly News Full Broadcast – Nov. 25

Category: Manufacturing, News, Retail

Around 166 Million Black Friday Shoppers Expected Amid Inflation

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.