Brian houston’s trial heard about sermons alluding to a serious moral accusations | 7news

Hillsong founder Brian Houston has denied ‘sanitising’ his father’s crimes to protect the church from scandal. His trial was told today that he gave sermons alluding to a serious moral accusation without actually saying Frank Houston had sexually abused a young boy. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

