GBNews published this video item, entitled “Breakthrough cancer treatment | Dr Raphael Olaiya” – below is their description.

‘This is very promising news because it represents a wave of research which is going through the system and coming to fruition a lot quicker than we’ve seen over the last few decades.’ Dr Raphael Olaiya discusses a new breakthrough immunotherapy treatment for breast cancer. Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.