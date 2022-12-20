BREAKING: Rishi Sunak answers questions on Ukraine and China relations at liaison committee

by

Breaking: rishi sunak answers questions on ukraine and china relations at liaison committee

GBNews published this video item, entitled “BREAKING: Rishi Sunak answers questions on Ukraine and China relations at liaison committee” – below is their description.

‘It’s important that our approach to China is alligned with our other allies, and there will be many things we will have to have a dialougue with China on.’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak answers questions from Senior MPs at Liaison Committee.

