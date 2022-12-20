This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

GBNews published this video item, entitled “BREAKING: Rishi Sunak answers questions on Ukraine and China relations at liaison committee” – below is their description.

‘It’s important that our approach to China is alligned with our other allies, and there will be many things we will have to have a dialougue with China on.’ Prime Minister Rishi Sunak answers questions from Senior MPs at Liaison Committee. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

