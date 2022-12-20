BREAKING: PM says he will ‘introduce legislation in the New Year to deliver on migrant system’

by
Breaking: pm says he will 'introduce legislation in the new year to deliver on migrant system'

GBNews published this video item, entitled "BREAKING: PM says he will 'introduce legislation in the New Year to deliver on migrant system'"

‘I am confident that we can deliver on that plan and it will reduce the number of boats arriving.’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says Government will introduce legislation in the New Year that will ‘deliver’ on the system he pledged.

Rish Sunak is a British Conservative Party MP, who was originally elected as a Member of Parliament in the Richmond (Yorks) constituency in 2015.

His father-in-law is billionaire founder of Indian IT giant, Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy.

Sunak experienced a meteoric rise, first to be selected for the “safest” Conservative seat in the UK, he would later become the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer in under five years.

Brief Biography Here.

