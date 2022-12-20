GBNews published this video item, entitled “BREAKING: PM says he will ‘introduce legislation in the New Year to deliver on migrant system'” – below is their description.

'I am confident that we can deliver on that plan and it will reduce the number of boats arriving.' Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says Government will introduce legislation in the New Year that will 'deliver' on the system he pledged.

