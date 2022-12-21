NBC News published this video item, entitled “BREAKING: House Committee Votes To Release Donald Trump’s Tax Returns” – below is their description.

The House Ways and Means Committee officially voted to release six years’ worth of Donald Trump’s tax returns. NBC News’ Sahil Kapur reports on what comes next as the process for the tax information to become public may take days. NBC News YouTube Channel

