Breaking: fresh rail strikes to hit peak christmas travel

by
Rail passengers are facing fresh rail strikes in the run up to Christmas and also in the New Year.

Over 40,000 members across Network and 14 train operating companies will walk out on 13, 14, 16 and 17 December and on 3, 4, 6 and 7 January.

