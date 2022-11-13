Breaking: Explosion in Istanbul leaves people dead and injured

by
Breaking: explosion in istanbul leaves people dead and injured

Sky News published this video item, entitled “Breaking: Explosion in Istanbul leaves people dead and injured” – below is their description.

An explosion on a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul has left people dead and injured, the city’s governor, Ali Yerlikaya, has said.

Mr Yerlikaya tweeted: “Today, at around 16.20, an explosion occurred in Taksim Istiklal Street in our Beyoğlu district. Developments will be shared with the public.”

#skynews #istanbul

Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Sky News

Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.

Recent from Sky News:

Autumn Statement: Chancellor says ‘we need good public services’

Category: News

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not seek re-election

Category: News

Is it possible for humans to live forever?

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.