Sky News published this video item, entitled “BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United with immediate effect” – below is their description.
In a statement on Twitter, Manchester United thanked Ronaldo for his “immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford”.
Ronaldo added: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.”
Sky’s Rob Harris has the latest from Qatar.
See more on this story here: https://bit.ly/3i4tRcpSky News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.