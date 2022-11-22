BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United with immediate effect

by
Breaking: cristiano ronaldo leaves manchester united with immediate effect

Sky News published this video item, entitled “BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United with immediate effect” – below is their description.

In a statement on Twitter, Manchester United thanked Ronaldo for his “immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford”.

Ronaldo added: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.”

Sky’s Rob Harris has the latest from Qatar.

See more on this story here: https://bit.ly/3i4tRcp

Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Sky News

Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.

Recent from Sky News:

Press Preview: Sunday’s front pages

Category: News

Funeral held for police shooting victim Chris Kaba

Category: News

The grittiness behind the glamour of the World Cup

Category: News

In This Story: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Serie A club Juventus and captains the Portugal national team.

7 Recent Items: Cristiano Ronaldo

Chinese man uses Rubik’s Cubes to form images of Messi, Ronaldo #shorts

Category: News

EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Arabia investors could buy Manchester United or Liverpool

Category: News

World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo makes history #shorts

Category: News

Ronaldo: Saudi Arabia expresses interest in Portuguese star

Category: News

‘Blame FIFA for World Cup problems, not Qatar’: Fan Festival packed day before England v USA

Category: Agriculture, Media, News

Who did it better? Ronaldo v Bukari | #shortsfifaworldcup

Category: Sport

Highlights: Ronaldo scores as Portugal beat Ghana | World Cup 2022

Category: Sport

In This Story: Manchester

5 Recent Items: Manchester

Manchester United stock kicks off to 52-week high amid sales discussions

Category: Business, Finance

Manchester United stock gets a lift as owners explore sale of team

Category: Business, Finance

Garnacho scores his first Premier League goal & Almiron tees up Willock | Best November goals

Category: Media, Premier League

EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Arabia investors could buy Manchester United or Liverpool

Category: News

Manchester United Supporters Trust chief calls for fans to get stake in club if sale goes ahead

Category: News

In This Story: Qatar

Qatar is a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes. Also on the coast is the capital, Doha, known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design, such as the limestone Museum of Islamic Art. The museum sits on the city’s Corniche waterfront promenade.

2 Recent Items: Qatar

The grittiness behind the glamour of the World Cup

Category: News

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.