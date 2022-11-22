Sky News published this video item, entitled “BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United with immediate effect” – below is their description.

In a statement on Twitter, Manchester United thanked Ronaldo for his “immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford”.

Ronaldo added: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.”

Sky’s Rob Harris has the latest from Qatar.

