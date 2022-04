Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

The big issues and the big stories behind the headlines. Colin Brazier delivers an agenda setting take on Britain today.

Leave a Comment Subscribe in Google News

About This Source - GBNews

GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.

Recent from GBNews: