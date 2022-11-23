Born Too Soon (preterm birth)

Born too soon (preterm birth)

World Health Organization (WHO) published this video item, entitled “Born Too Soon (preterm birth)” – below is their description.

Globally, more than 1 in 10 of all babies are born preterm – before 37 weeks of pregnancy – and complications arising from preterm births are now the leading cause of death for children under 5 years.

No matter when or where they’re born, babies #BornTooSoon deserve every chance to survive and thrive.

They need the right care before, during and after childbirth.

Produced by WHO, PMNCH and UNICEF.

More info: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/preterm-birth

World Health Organization (WHO) YouTube Channel

About This Source - World Health Organization (WHO)

The official public health information Youtube channel of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The World Health Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health. The WHO Constitution states its main objective as “the attainment by all peoples of the highest possible level of health”.

