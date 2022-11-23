World Health Organization (WHO) published this video item, entitled “Born Too Soon (preterm birth)” – below is their description.

Globally, more than 1 in 10 of all babies are born preterm – before 37 weeks of pregnancy – and complications arising from preterm births are now the leading cause of death for children under 5 years.

No matter when or where they’re born, babies #BornTooSoon deserve every chance to survive and thrive.

They need the right care before, during and after childbirth.

Produced by WHO, PMNCH and UNICEF.

More info: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/preterm-birth

World Health Organization (WHO) YouTube Channel