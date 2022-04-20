Boris Johnson urges Russia to treat Aiden Aslin ‘humanely and compassionately’

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Boris Johnson urges Russia to treat Aiden Aslin ‘humanely and compassionately'” – below is their description.

Boris Johnson urges Russia to treat Aiden Aslin ‘humanely and compassionately’: Prime Minister Boris Johnson urges Russian state to treat Aiden Aslin ‘humanely and compassionately’ after Newark MP Robert Jenrick spoke about his constituents plight after being captured in Ukraine.

About This Source - Daily Mail

The Daily Mail is a British daily middle-market newspaper and news website published in London in a tabloid format. Founded in 1896, it is the United Kingdom’s highest-circulated daily newspaper.

In This Story: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

In This Story: Robert Jenrick

Robert Edward Jenrick is a senior British Conservative Party politician serving as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government from 2019 until 2021. He has served as Member of Parliament for Newark since 2014, a seat he won at a by-election amid some controversy over Conservative electoral activity involving “Road Trip 2015” campaigners, who were bussed into the constituency.

In This Story: Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

