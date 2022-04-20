This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Boris Johnson urges Russia to treat Aiden Aslin ‘humanely and compassionately'” – below is their description.
Boris Johnson urges Russia to treat Aiden Aslin ‘humanely and compassionately’: Prime Minister Boris Johnson urges Russian state to treat Aiden Aslin ‘humanely and compassionately’ after Newark MP Robert Jenrick spoke about his constituents plight after being captured in Ukraine.
Robert Edward Jenrick is a senior British Conservative Party politician serving as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government from 2019 until 2021. He has served as Member of Parliament for Newark since 2014, a seat he won at a by-election amid some controversy over Conservative electoral activity involving “Road Trip 2015” campaigners, who were bussed into the constituency.
