Sky News published this video item, entitled "Boris Johnson 'thanks' Met Commissioner for 'making streets safer'"

Boris Johnson has thanked Dame Cressida Dick for “protecting the public and making our streets safer”. The Prime Minister added: “Dame Cressida has served her country with great dedication and distinction over many decades.” Sky News YouTube Channel

