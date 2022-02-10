Boris Johnson ‘thanks’ Met Commissioner for ‘making streets safer’

by

Sky News published this video item, entitled “Boris Johnson ‘thanks’ Met Commissioner for ‘making streets safer'” – below is their description.

Boris Johnson has thanked Dame Cressida Dick for “protecting the public and making our streets safer”.

The Prime Minister added: “Dame Cressida has served her country with great dedication and distinction over many decades.”

Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Sky News

Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.

Recent from Sky News:

Press preview: A look at Friday’s front pages

Category: News

Sarah Everard: Police accused of ‘using powers for sexual gain’ in half of UK forces

Category: News

Ukraine Invasion: Crackdown on Russian oligarchs intensifies

Category: News

In This Story: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

7 Recent Items: Boris Johnson

Two more Russians added to UK sanctions including Everton-linked Alisher Usmanov | ITV News

Category: News

Raheem Kassan on reporter taking ‘limelight’ from Boris Johnson at press conference

Category: News

Sadiq Khan says Boris Johnson Covid breaches “taking the piss” at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Category: Entertainment

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Boris Johnson accuses Putin of “war crime”

Category: News

Planet Normal: Sir Richard Dearlove on Russia-Ukraine war, energy security and Net Zero | Podcast

Category: News

Mark Steyn reacts to Boris Johnson being confronted by a Ukrainian journalist

Category: News

Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell Chelsea FC will be seen as a ‘win’ says Oliver Carpenter

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....