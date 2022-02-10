Boris Johnson refuses to say if he will resign if found to have broken law

by

The Independent published this video item, entitled “Boris Johnson refuses to say if he will resign if found to have broken law” – below is their description.

Boris Johnson has refused to clarify whether he will step down if he is found to have broken the law over rule-breaking parties in No 10.

During a press conference alongside Nato’s general secretary Jens Stoltenberg, the prime minister was reminded Mr Johnson “people at home” would want to know his position.

Asked plainly if he would resign “should police find you have broken the law” over the court of the current Partygate investigation, Mr Johnson said only: “That process must be completed, and I’m looking forward to it being completed, but that’s the time to say more on that.”

Watch more videos here: https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content and live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

Recent from The Independent:

Ukraine: Missiles hit country’s biggest nuclear plant starting major fires

Category: News

Sunflowers put outside Russian Embassy in London as sign of peace

Category: News

Psaki claps back at Fox reporter over domestic oil prices

Category: News

In This Story: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

7 Recent Items: Boris Johnson

Two more Russians added to UK sanctions including Everton-linked Alisher Usmanov | ITV News

Category: News

Raheem Kassan on reporter taking ‘limelight’ from Boris Johnson at press conference

Category: News

Sadiq Khan says Boris Johnson Covid breaches “taking the piss” at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Category: Entertainment

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Boris Johnson accuses Putin of “war crime”

Category: News

Planet Normal: Sir Richard Dearlove on Russia-Ukraine war, energy security and Net Zero | Podcast

Category: News

Mark Steyn reacts to Boris Johnson being confronted by a Ukrainian journalist

Category: News

Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell Chelsea FC will be seen as a ‘win’ says Oliver Carpenter

Category: News

In This Story: Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

2 Recent Items: Police

Ex-Officer Involved In Police Raid That Killed Breonna Taylor Found Not Guilty

Category: News

Philadelphia Police Fatally Shoot A 12-Year-Old Boy

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....