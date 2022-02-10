The Independent published this video item, entitled “Boris Johnson refuses to say if he will resign if found to have broken law” – below is their description.

Boris Johnson has refused to clarify whether he will step down if he is found to have broken the law over rule-breaking parties in No 10.

During a press conference alongside Nato’s general secretary Jens Stoltenberg, the prime minister was reminded Mr Johnson “people at home” would want to know his position.

Asked plainly if he would resign “should police find you have broken the law” over the court of the current Partygate investigation, Mr Johnson said only: “That process must be completed, and I’m looking forward to it being completed, but that’s the time to say more on that.”

