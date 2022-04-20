Boris Johnson refuses to apologise to archbishop of Canterbury over Rwanda policy

Boris Johnson has rejected calls to apologise for ‘slandering’ the archbishop of Canterbury after he reportedly hit out at the Anglican church leader’s criticism of the government’s Rwanda asylum policy.

In This Story: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

In This Story: Rwanda

Rwanda, officially the Republic of Rwanda, is a landlocked country in the Great Rift Valley where the African Great Lakes region and East Africa converge. One of the smallest countries on the African mainland, its capital city is Kigali.

