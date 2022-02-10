Sky News published this video item, entitled “Boris Johnson refuses to answer questions on ‘partygate’ scandal” – below is their description.

When questioned multiple times by Sky’s Beth Rigby, on behalf of broadcasters, the Prime Minister refused to comment on the partygate scandal.

Instead, Boris Johnson kept turning the conversation back to the situation in Ukraine.

And when asked about Sir John Major’s comments on the parties at Downing Street, the PM said they were ‘demonstrably untrue’.

