Boris Johnson Offers ‘Wholehearted Apology’ After Covid ‘Partygate’ Fine

by

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Boris Johnson Offers ‘Wholehearted Apology’ After Covid ‘Partygate’ Fine” – below is their description.

“People had a right to expect better of their prime minister,” said Johnson, while repeating that he hadn’t realized he was breaking his own rules, and insisting he would stay in office “to deliver on the priorities of the British public.”

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

Pennsylvania Senate Races Heating Up For Both Parties

Category: News

South Carolina Man Shoots Performer At Myrtle Beach Haunted House Attraction

Category: News

911 Calls Reveal New Details Of NFL Quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ Death

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

In This Story: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

7 Recent Items: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson denies misleading parliament answering questions in India

Category: Construction, News

MPs to vote on inquiry into whether Johnson lied about rule-breaking in Downing Street – watch live

Category: News

‘The gig’s up’: Senior Tory MP calls on Boris Johnson to resign

Category: News

Watch live: MPs debate and vote on whether PM should be investigated for misleading Parliament

Category: News

Steve Baker calls for Boris Johnson TO GO | GB News Political Correspondent Tom Harwood reports

Category: News

BREAKING: PM to face inquiry into whether he misled MPs about partygate

Category: News

Tories using ‘every justification’ to keep Boris Johnson in power, Labour MP Steve McCabe says

Category: News

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

CDC concludes that requiring masks for travel remains necessary for public health

Category: News

MPs to vote on inquiry into whether Johnson lied about rule-breaking in Downing Street – watch live

Category: News

‘The gig’s up’: Senior Tory MP calls on Boris Johnson to resign

Category: News

Covid’s long shadow: Lingering symptoms may be keeping millions from working • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Swaying kiwis welcome Jacinda Ardern to Japan

Category: News

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

Pennsylvania Senate Races Heating Up For Both Parties

Category: News

South Carolina Man Shoots Performer At Myrtle Beach Haunted House Attraction

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....