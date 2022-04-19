NBC News published this video item, entitled “Boris Johnson Offers ‘Wholehearted Apology’ After Covid ‘Partygate’ Fine” – below is their description.
“People had a right to expect better of their prime minister,” said Johnson, while repeating that he hadn’t realized he was breaking his own rules, and insisting he would stay in office “to deliver on the priorities of the British public.”NBC News YouTube Channel
