Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Boris Johnson meets Polish President Andrzej Duda in show of support” – below is their description.
Liz Truss delivered a tough message that the Kremlin must to ‘stop the Cold War rhetoric’ and step back from a ‘disastrous’ invasion of Ukraine during tense talks with Serge Lavrov. She warned that Kiev must not be ‘bullied’, demanding Russia backs up its claims about having ‘no plans’ to breach its neighbour’s border with ‘actions’. But in the discussions and a joint press conference Mr Lavrov launched a series of barbs, dismissing ‘ultimatums and moralising’ from the West and comparing their conversation to a ‘deaf and a mute’. ‘Ideological approaches, ultimatums and moralizing is a road to nowhere,’ the notorious political bruiser said. Ms Truss observed that she had definitely not been mute in their discussions, and urged a ‘diplomatic’ solution. The brutal exchanges came as Boris Johnson embarked on his own trip to Nato HQ in Brussels and then Poland, warning that Europe faces the ‘most dangerous moment for decades’ and the ‘stakes are very high’.
