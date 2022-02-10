This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Boris Johnson meets Polish President Andrzej Duda in show of support” – below is their description.

#andrzejduda #borisjohnson #poland #ukraine #russia Liz Truss delivered a tough message that the Kremlin must to ‘stop the Cold War rhetoric’ and step back from a ‘disastrous’ invasion of Ukraine during tense talks with Serge Lavrov. She warned that Kiev must not be ‘bullied’, demanding Russia backs up its claims about having ‘no plans’ to breach its neighbour’s border with ‘actions’. But in the discussions and a joint press conference Mr Lavrov launched a series of barbs, dismissing ‘ultimatums and moralising’ from the West and comparing their conversation to a ‘deaf and a mute’. ‘Ideological approaches, ultimatums and moralizing is a road to nowhere,’ the notorious political bruiser said. Ms Truss observed that she had definitely not been mute in their discussions, and urged a ‘diplomatic’ solution. The brutal exchanges came as Boris Johnson embarked on his own trip to Nato HQ in Brussels and then Poland, warning that Europe faces the ‘most dangerous moment for decades’ and the ‘stakes are very high’. Daily Mail YouTube Channel

