This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Boris Johnson makes a statement from Poland as tensions continue to escalate over Ukraine” – below is their description.

‘Were Russia to be so foolish to make the catastrophic mistake of invading… the Ukrainian army… will fight and there will be bloodshed, everybody in Russia must understand that.’ Boris Johnson is in Poland as tensions continue to escalate over Ukraine. Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.