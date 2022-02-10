ITV News published this video item, entitled “Boris Johnson hits back at John Major after claim he ‘broke lockdown laws’ | ITV News” – below is their description.

Boris Johnson has hit back at former prime minister Sir John Major after the Prime Minister was accused by the Conservative grandee of breaking lockdown laws.

Sir John launched a scathing attack on Mr Johnson, saying his “foolish behaviour” and “evasive” tactics over the Downing Street parties scandal are having a “corrosive” effect on the UK’s democracy.

Mr Johnson said those claims were “demonstrably untrue”, but declined to comment further on the former prime minister’s criticisms.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3oHqqc1

ITV News YouTube Channel