Boris Johnson hits back at John Major after claim he ‘broke lockdown laws’ | ITV News

by

ITV News published this video item, entitled “Boris Johnson hits back at John Major after claim he ‘broke lockdown laws’ | ITV News” – below is their description.

Boris Johnson has hit back at former prime minister Sir John Major after the Prime Minister was accused by the Conservative grandee of breaking lockdown laws.

Sir John launched a scathing attack on Mr Johnson, saying his “foolish behaviour” and “evasive” tactics over the Downing Street parties scandal are having a “corrosive” effect on the UK’s democracy.

Mr Johnson said those claims were “demonstrably untrue”, but declined to comment further on the former prime minister’s criticisms.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3oHqqc1

ITV News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ITV News

ITV News is the branding of news programmes on the British television network ITV. Independent Television News (ITN) was founded to provide news bulletins for the network in 1955, and has since continued to produce all news programmes on ITV.

ITV Books & Apps #Ad

Recent from ITV News:

How will Russia’s military tactics change in Ukraine? | ITV News

Category: News

The faces of some of those killed in Ukraine as Russia’s attack rages on | ITV News

Category: News

Nearly half a million seek refuge in Poland from Ukraine | ITV News

Category: News

In This Story: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

7 Recent Items: Boris Johnson

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Boris Johnson accuses Putin of “war crime”

Category: News

Mark Steyn reacts to Boris Johnson being confronted by a Ukrainian journalist

Category: News

Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell Chelsea FC will be seen as a ‘win’ says Oliver Carpenter

Category: News

Boris Johnson refuses to comment on whether Roman Abramovich is being sanctioned | ITV News

Category: News

Ukrainian Reporter Confronts Boris Johnson ‘We Don’t Know Where to Run’

Category: News

Boris Johnson accuses Putin of war crimes in Ukraine

Category: News

The full exchange: Starmer accuses Johnson of dragging heels on Russian ‘dirty money’

Category: News

In This Story: ITV

ITV (LSE: ITV) is a broadcasting company which was formed from a merger of Granada plc and Carlton Communications in 2004. It holds Channel 3 broadcasting licences in England, Wales, Southern Scotland and the Isle of Man.

2 Recent Items: ITV

How will Russia’s military tactics change in Ukraine? | ITV News

Category: News

The faces of some of those killed in Ukraine as Russia’s attack rages on | ITV News

Category: News

In This Story: John Major

Sir John Major KG CH is a British politician who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party from 1990 to 1997.

3 Recent Items: John Major

Nana Akua of John Major: ‘People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.’

Category: News

Partygate: John Major launches brutal attack on Boris Johnson ‘lies’

Category: News

Today’s nominations for Greatest Briton are…

Category: News

In This Story: Lockdown

During the 2020 Covid-19 epidemic, lockdown has come to mean the practice of attempting to control transmission of the virus by means of restricting people’s movement and activities on a broad scale, usually on a national or state-wide basis.

3 Recent Items: Lockdown

Hong Kong Won’t Impose Full-Scale Lockdown During Mass Covid Testing

Category: News

Josh Frydenberg on the war in Ukraine, Australia’s economic recovery from COVID-19 | 7NEWS

Category: News

Greg Kinnear Recounts His Terrifying Shark Encounter | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....