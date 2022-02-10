Boris Johnson dismisses Sir John Major’s claim partygate has damaged the UK internationally

by

Sky News published this video item, entitled “Boris Johnson dismisses Sir John Major’s claim partygate has damaged the UK internationally” – below is their description.

Boris Johnson has dismissed former Conservative Prime Minister Sir John Major’s claim that the ongoing partygate scandal had damaged the UK’s reputation on the international stage as “demonstrably untrue”.

Earlier on Thursday, Sir John launched a stinging attack on the PM, accusing him of asking the public to “believe the unbelievable” over lockdown parties in Downing Street.

He added the UK’s reputation overseas had “fallen because of our conduct”.

Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Sky News

Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.

Recent from Sky News:

Press preview: A look at Thursday’s front pages

Category: News

Ukraine invasion: The Russian people start to feel the pinch of economic sanctions

Category: News

Ukraine invasion: Kherson resident says city is ‘under Russian control’

Category: News

In This Story: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

7 Recent Items: Boris Johnson

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Boris Johnson accuses Putin of “war crime”

Category: News

Mark Steyn reacts to Boris Johnson being confronted by a Ukrainian journalist

Category: News

Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell Chelsea FC will be seen as a ‘win’ says Oliver Carpenter

Category: News

Boris Johnson refuses to comment on whether Roman Abramovich is being sanctioned | ITV News

Category: News

Ukrainian Reporter Confronts Boris Johnson ‘We Don’t Know Where to Run’

Category: News

Boris Johnson accuses Putin of war crimes in Ukraine

Category: News

The full exchange: Starmer accuses Johnson of dragging heels on Russian ‘dirty money’

Category: News

In This Story: John Major

Sir John Major KG CH is a British politician who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party from 1990 to 1997.

3 Recent Items: John Major

Nana Akua of John Major: ‘People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.’

Category: News

Partygate: John Major launches brutal attack on Boris Johnson ‘lies’

Category: News

Today’s nominations for Greatest Briton are…

Category: News

In This Story: Lockdown

During the 2020 Covid-19 epidemic, lockdown has come to mean the practice of attempting to control transmission of the virus by means of restricting people’s movement and activities on a broad scale, usually on a national or state-wide basis.

3 Recent Items: Lockdown

Hong Kong Won’t Impose Full-Scale Lockdown During Mass Covid Testing

Category: News

Josh Frydenberg on the war in Ukraine, Australia’s economic recovery from COVID-19 | 7NEWS

Category: News

Greg Kinnear Recounts His Terrifying Shark Encounter | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....