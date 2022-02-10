Sky News published this video item, entitled “Boris Johnson dismisses Sir John Major’s claim partygate has damaged the UK internationally” – below is their description.

Boris Johnson has dismissed former Conservative Prime Minister Sir John Major’s claim that the ongoing partygate scandal had damaged the UK’s reputation on the international stage as “demonstrably untrue”.

Earlier on Thursday, Sir John launched a stinging attack on the PM, accusing him of asking the public to “believe the unbelievable” over lockdown parties in Downing Street.

He added the UK’s reputation overseas had “fallen because of our conduct”.

